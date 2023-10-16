Wayfinding Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,074 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2,050.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $253.11. 37,040,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,265,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.45.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $27,275,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,110 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tesla from $278.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.03.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

