Wayfinding Financial LLC Purchases 247 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of IEI traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,435. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.55. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.98 and a 52 week high of $119.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.2427 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

