Wayfinding Financial LLC Purchases 2,642 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF makes up about 1.0% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBIN. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Stock Performance

BBIN traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.73. 46,740 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.38.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

