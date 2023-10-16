Wayfinding Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on HON. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.07.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.9 %

HON stock traded up $3.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $187.11. 586,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,774,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.64 and a 200-day moving average of $194.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.13 and a 1 year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.47%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

