Wayfinding Financial LLC Sells 160 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wayfinding Financial LLC cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 0.7% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goepper Burkhardt LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $189.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.33.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $148.00. The company had a trading volume of 825,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,471,300. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $261.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

