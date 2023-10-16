Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Nuvalent (NUVL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Nuvalent (NASDAQ: NUVL):

  • 10/5/2023 – Nuvalent had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 10/5/2023 – Nuvalent had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $52.00 to $73.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 10/4/2023 – Nuvalent had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.
  • 10/4/2023 – Nuvalent had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $53.00 to $65.00.
  • 9/26/2023 – Nuvalent is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.
  • 9/11/2023 – Nuvalent had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Nuvalent Trading Up 1.8 %

NUVL stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.03. The company had a trading volume of 38,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,761. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.19 and a 52 week high of $65.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.91 and a beta of 1.35.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVLGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. Analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Nuvalent

In other Nuvalent news, insider Darlene Noci sold 4,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $205,337.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,513 shares in the company, valued at $653,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nuvalent news, insider Darlene Noci sold 4,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $205,337.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,513 shares in the company, valued at $653,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Durant Turner sold 7,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $432,049.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,784 shares of company stock worth $1,410,400 over the last quarter. 14.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvalent

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 0.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,690,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,643,000 after acquiring an additional 70,864 shares during the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,884,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,256,000 after buying an additional 95,511 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 9.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,396,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,076,000 after buying an additional 200,966 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 2.0% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,300,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,008,000 after buying an additional 45,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 21.4% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,281,000 after buying an additional 333,333 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

