Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Stock Holdings Decreased by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lessened its position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,307 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 2.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 28,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 308,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,047,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,302,000 after purchasing an additional 24,820 shares in the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 4.4% during the second quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,801,000. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.33. 69,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,513. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.75. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $23.79 and a 52 week high of $29.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Western Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $738.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.73 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 34.08%. The company’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,539,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. US Capital Advisors cut Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

About Western Midstream Partners

(Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Further Reading

