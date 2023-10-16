Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stock Position Cut by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 555,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser makes up approximately 2.0% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $18,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $20,437,631,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 320.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

NYSE:WY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,924,458. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 1.51.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WY has been the topic of a number of research reports. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $242,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

