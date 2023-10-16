Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Position Trimmed by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 149,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after buying an additional 30,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 166,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WPM. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.50 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.96.

NYSE:WPM traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.65. The stock had a trading volume of 429,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,226. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.98. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $52.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.62.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 65.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

