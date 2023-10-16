WS Portfolio Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 108,944 Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

WS Portfolio Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 108,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,019,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 27.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,316,000 after acquiring an additional 685,745 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at $10,809,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.50% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance
NYSE CCEP traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.45. The company had a trading volume of 373,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,711. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.20 and a 200-day moving average of $63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.85. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $44.09 and a 1-year high of $66.79.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
