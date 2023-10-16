WS Portfolio Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

WS Portfolio Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 189,217 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 11,528 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises 2.2% of WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $9,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth about $616,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 74,605 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 43,514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186,980 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after acquiring an additional 29,514 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 31,331 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares during the period. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of AEM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,375. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.39 and a 200 day moving average of $51.12. The company has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $40.09 and a 1 year high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 31.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AEM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

