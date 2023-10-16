WS Portfolio Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

WS Portfolio Advisory LLC lowered its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 137,575 shares during the period. EQT makes up about 3.5% of WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.10% of EQT worth $15,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.1% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 15.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of EQT by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC grew its position in EQT by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of EQT stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.11. 2,240,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,227,650. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.57.

EQT Increases Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $993.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 38.44%. EQT’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. EQT’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

Insider Activity at EQT

In other EQT news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $828,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,946,108 shares in the company, valued at $991,368,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQT has been the subject of several research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Tudor Pickering raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on EQT from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

