WS Portfolio Advisory LLC Has $11.44 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

WS Portfolio Advisory LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,639 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 2.6% of WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 563.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 16,853 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $8.38 on Monday, reaching $491.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,009. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $470.61 and a twelve month high of $609.85. The company has a market cap of $189.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $522.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $533.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $627.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

