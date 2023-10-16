WS Portfolio Advisory LLC Has $22.24 Million Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

WS Portfolio Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,960 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,728 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy comprises about 5.1% of WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cheniere Energy worth $22,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 96,965.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,125,143 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,664,947,000 after acquiring an additional 83,039,505 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $391,652,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,515,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,604,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,562,406,000 after buying an additional 1,200,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after buying an additional 830,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNG shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.08.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of LNG traded down $2.72 on Monday, hitting $173.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,230,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,024. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.41. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.00 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.88 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

