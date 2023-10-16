WS Portfolio Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

WS Portfolio Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 45,094 shares during the quarter. IQVIA makes up approximately 1.7% of WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $7,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $200.10. 323,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $210.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.16. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.24 and a 1 year high of $241.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.14%. Equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IQV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.47.

In other IQVIA news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

