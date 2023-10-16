WS Portfolio Advisory LLC Sells 66,393 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

WS Portfolio Advisory LLC lowered its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,006 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 66,393 shares during the quarter. PulteGroup comprises about 4.7% of WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $20,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 98.1% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.
PulteGroup Price Performance
Shares of PHM traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.07. The company had a trading volume of 567,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,001. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $86.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40.
PulteGroup Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.29%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on PulteGroup from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PHM
PulteGroup Profile
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.
