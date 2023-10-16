WS Portfolio Advisory LLC Sells 66,393 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

WS Portfolio Advisory LLC lowered its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,006 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 66,393 shares during the quarter. PulteGroup comprises about 4.7% of WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $20,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 98.1% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.07. The company had a trading volume of 567,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,001. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $86.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.69. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.29%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on PulteGroup from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

