XSGD (XSGD) Hits Market Cap of $23.45 Million

XSGD (XSGD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 16th. One XSGD token can now be bought for $0.73 or 0.00002601 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, XSGD has traded 0% higher against the dollar. XSGD has a market cap of $23.45 million and $297,334.11 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XSGD Profile

XSGD was first traded on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,098,661 tokens. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

