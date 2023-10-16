Zcash (ZEC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $37.82 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for $25.53 or 0.00091103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $416.84 million and $37.82 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00047902 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00027336 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

