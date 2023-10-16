Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.28.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

In related news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $1,000,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,455 shares in the company, valued at $6,922,420.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 11,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $611,831.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,511.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $1,000,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,455 shares in the company, valued at $6,922,420.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,745 shares of company stock worth $4,313,262. 17.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 16.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,275,000 after buying an additional 343,693 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $59,032,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,938,000 after buying an additional 39,464 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,947,000 after buying an additional 47,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $24,653,000. 18.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group stock opened at $41.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.90, a current ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $55.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.02 and its 200 day moving average is $47.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 1.76.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.21. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

