Zions Bancorporation N.A. Boosts Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in AON were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AON. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in AON by 211.4% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $326.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $270.30 and a 1 year high of $347.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $328.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.41.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 1,312.86%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $324.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,656.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,604.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AON. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $346.67.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

