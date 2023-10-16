Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $671,000 Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lowered its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,425.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total value of $2,664,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,457,874.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 966 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.49, for a total transaction of $529,841.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,013.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total value of $2,664,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,307 shares in the company, valued at $24,457,874.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,192 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,355 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $518.00 to $657.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ServiceNow from $586.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.79.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $549.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $566.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $535.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.99 billion, a PE ratio of 79.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $340.90 and a twelve month high of $614.36.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

