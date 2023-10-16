Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $799,000 Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,499,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,703,000 after purchasing an additional 480,610 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,691,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,558,000 after purchasing an additional 339,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,145,000 after purchasing an additional 34,726 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,604,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,184,000 after purchasing an additional 485,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,332,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,726,000 after purchasing an additional 41,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %

LHX stock opened at $177.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.00 and a 200-day moving average of $186.64. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

