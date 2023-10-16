Zoom Video Communications’ (ZM) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.55.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of ZM opened at $62.75 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $60.45 and a one year high of $89.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.61, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of -0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.11.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.28. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $806,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,317 shares of company stock valued at $8,657,974. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 38.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 28,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 7,889 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 60,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 20,801 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

