Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $1.11 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.11.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZYNE

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ZYNE stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.32. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.40.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 120,013 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 78,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,178,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 232,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.