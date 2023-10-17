2,915 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Acquired by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.3 %

PM opened at $92.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.33 and a 200 day moving average of $95.62. The stock has a market cap of $144.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.44 and a 52-week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

