5,041 Shares in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Acquired by Avaii Wealth Management LLC

Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 29.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 25,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boundary Creek Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,430,000.

Shares of EWJ stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $59.89. The company had a trading volume of 969,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,099,214. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $47.67 and a twelve month high of $64.11.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

