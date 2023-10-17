64,570 Shares in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Purchased by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 64,570 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Match Group by 92,835.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 51,938,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,632,000 after acquiring an additional 51,882,742 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Match Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,372,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,531 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Match Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after acquiring an additional 500,418 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 107,412.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,604,000 after acquiring an additional 23,709,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Match Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,430,000 after acquiring an additional 58,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Match Group stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.41. 305,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,503,405. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.39. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.73 and a twelve month high of $54.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.44 and a 200-day moving average of $40.21.

Insider Activity

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Match Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 121.94%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $400,237.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,483.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,235 shares of company stock worth $466,258. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTCH has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. BTIG Research raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Match Group

Match Group Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.