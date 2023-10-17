AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in AbbVie by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, hitting $148.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,740,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,467,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.84. The company has a market capitalization of $262.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on ABBV shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.33.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

