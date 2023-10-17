Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $15,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 96,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,917,000 after purchasing an additional 16,641 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in Accenture by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 24,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Accenture by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 263,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,653,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,916,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,653,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,916,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,720,260 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Trading Up 1.2 %

Accenture stock opened at $305.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.46. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $330.43. The company has a market capitalization of $202.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.24.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

