Achain Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $165,409.03 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. One Achain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Achain has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $165,409.03 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002306 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001944 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002967 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003408 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

