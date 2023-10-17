Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AYI. SpectralCast reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $186.60.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands Stock Up 0.4 %

Acuity Brands stock opened at $179.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.88. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $149.30 and a fifty-two week high of $202.90. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.49.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.24. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 620.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $198,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,432 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 354.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 562,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $101,937,000 after purchasing an additional 438,993 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,734,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 433,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,701,000 after purchasing an additional 229,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $228,862,000 after purchasing an additional 195,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

(Get Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.