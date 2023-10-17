Acumen Capital Boosts Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) Price Target to C$5.25

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Acumen Capital from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Firan Technology Group Price Performance

FTG opened at C$3.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$83.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.41. Firan Technology Group has a 52-week low of C$1.80 and a 52-week high of C$4.18.

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Firan Technology Group had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of C$36.61 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Firan Technology Group will post 0.3699885 earnings per share for the current year.

Firan Technology Group Company Profile

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards primarily in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. The company offers printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

