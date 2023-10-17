Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Receives $5.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.10.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADAP
Institutional Trading of Adaptimmune Therapeutics
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %
ADAP opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.99. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $2.65. The firm has a market cap of $661.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.20.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 106.99% and a negative net margin of 128.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
About Adaptimmune Therapeutics
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Adaptimmune Therapeutics
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Warren Buffett Stocks: What’s in Warren Buffett’s Portfolio?
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Snack Maker Mondelez Int’l Is Down but Not Out
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Costco, Dollar General, Target Up As Market Turns Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.