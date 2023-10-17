Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Receives $5.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.10.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,176,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,888,000 after buying an additional 64,133 shares during the last quarter. MPM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,816,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,435,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 151,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,401,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 663,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,297,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 81,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

ADAP opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.99. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $2.65. The firm has a market cap of $661.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.20.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 106.99% and a negative net margin of 128.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

