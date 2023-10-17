Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.24% and a negative net margin of 1,042.56%. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.68) EPS. On average, analysts expect Agios Pharmaceuticals to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.0 %

AGIO stock opened at $23.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.51. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $21.07 and a 52 week high of $31.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Agios Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Theodore James Jr. Washburn sold 2,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $74,088.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,593.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider James William Burns sold 6,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $168,060.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,829.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Theodore James Jr. Washburn sold 2,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total transaction of $74,088.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,593.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,724 shares of company stock valued at $977,518 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $214,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.