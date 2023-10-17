Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Agree Realty from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.45.

Agree Realty Stock Up 1.7 %

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

Agree Realty stock opened at $55.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $53.44 and a 52-week high of $75.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 165.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty

In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.02 per share, with a total value of $1,890,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 330,056 shares in the company, valued at $20,800,129.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.84 per share, with a total value of $215,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 553,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,787,141.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,890,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 330,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,800,129.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 119,551 shares of company stock valued at $7,097,470 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 3.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 136.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 13,671 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 4.5% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 57.4% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 54.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,004 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 41.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

