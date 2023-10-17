Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 161,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,705 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $20,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Airbnb by 22.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Airbnb by 27.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Up 0.9 %

ABNB stock opened at $125.19 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $154.95. The company has a market capitalization of $81.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABNB

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,666 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $77,716,899.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,666,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,715,392.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 217,646 shares in the company, valued at $30,688,086. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,666 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $77,716,899.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,666,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,715,392.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,144,679 shares of company stock valued at $163,513,170 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.