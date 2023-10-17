Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities comprises about 3.5% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $10,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 453.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 0.0 %

ARE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.93. 81,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,719. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.21 and a 12-month high of $172.65. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.12 and a 200 day moving average of $116.20.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.22 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 20.65%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 147.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.50.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

