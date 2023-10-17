Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target Increased to C$87.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$81.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$79.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$82.31.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSE ATD opened at C$74.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$71.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$71.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$68.15. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$56.65 and a 1 year high of C$75.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$21.71 billion. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 23.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 4.0240761 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

Featured Stories

