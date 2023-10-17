Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Short Interest Update

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,730,000 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the September 15th total of 4,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on LNT. Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Scotiabank raised Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.85.

NASDAQ:LNT remained flat at $50.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 134,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,312. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.34. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $45.15 and a 12 month high of $57.52.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNT. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 76,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

