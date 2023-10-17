Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Receives $10.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMPS. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Altus Power from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Altus Power from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Altus Power from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Get Altus Power alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AMPS

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altus Power

In other news, insider Anthony Savino sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,942,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,126,637.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Altus Power during the third quarter valued at $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Altus Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altus Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 134.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the period. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altus Power Stock Performance

AMPS stock opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $859.98 million, a P/E ratio of -38.36 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.48. Altus Power has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $11.29.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Altus Power had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $46.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.49 million. Research analysts anticipate that Altus Power will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altus Power

(Get Free Report

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.