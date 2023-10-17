Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AMBA. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.90.

Get Ambarella alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ambarella

Ambarella Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $53.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.47. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $49.74 and a twelve month high of $99.86.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.02 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 33.72% and a negative return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $172,988.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 763,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,757,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $172,988.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 763,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,757,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total transaction of $45,508.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,172.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,576 shares of company stock valued at $606,992 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ambarella by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ambarella by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after acquiring an additional 522,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

(Get Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.