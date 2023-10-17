Americana Partners LLC Acquires 438 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 134,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,532,000 after buying an additional 9,861 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1,004.2% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 86,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,472,000 after purchasing an additional 78,771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 8.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 79.0% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $427,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total value of $5,612,970.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,866,906.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total value of $5,612,970.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,866,906.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $414,112.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,505.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,908 shares of company stock valued at $29,544,591 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

NYSE:DRI opened at $138.81 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.33 and a 52 week high of $173.06. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 65.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.14.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

