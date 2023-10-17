Americana Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Americana Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,750 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in NIKE by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,251 shares of company stock worth $5,119,457 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.45.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.65. 484,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,269,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.00 and its 200 day moving average is $109.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $86.24 and a one year high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.98%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

