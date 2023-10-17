Americana Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at $349,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth $3,517,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth $1,106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth $11,645,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth $655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $29.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $743.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.24. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a one year low of $21.82 and a one year high of $36.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.84 and a 200 day moving average of $29.07.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $187.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.85 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 13.37%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETD. StockNews.com began coverage on Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

