Americana Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $32.79 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.77 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.89. The company has a market capitalization of $185.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.11.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

