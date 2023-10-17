Americana Partners LLC Sells 435 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Americana Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Ameresco by 302.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ameresco during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Ameresco by 27.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMRC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Ameresco from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Ameresco from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Ameresco from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ameresco from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Ameresco Price Performance

Shares of Ameresco stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.11. 4,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.69. Ameresco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $68.86. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.35.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $327.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.97 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $46,642.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,720 shares in the company, valued at $33,664,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ameresco news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $86,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,176 shares in the company, valued at $481,350.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $46,642.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,720 shares in the company, valued at $33,664,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,670 shares of company stock worth $774,221 over the last quarter. 41.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ameresco

(Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Read More

