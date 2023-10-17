Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Receives $376.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $376.86.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $330.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $257.10 and a one year high of $358.02.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 82.23%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 29.86 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ameriprise Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,317,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,855,891,000 after purchasing an additional 322,614 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 14,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

