Analysts Set AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Target Price at $10.56

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.56.

Several research analysts recently commented on AGNC shares. UBS Group raised AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th.

In other news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $49,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,343.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Morris A. Davis purchased 4,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,010.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,028.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $49,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,343.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 49.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -34.27 and a beta of 1.22. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a oct 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 16.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -553.85%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

