Analysts Set Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Price Target at $12.73

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.73.

Separately, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $0.56 to $0.66 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CGC

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canopy Growth

In other Canopy Growth news, Director David Angelo Lazzarato sold 38,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $27,663.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 246,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,705.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 504.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 450,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 562,295 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,687,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 666,800 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 245.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 673,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 478,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.77. The company has a market cap of $512.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.64.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $80.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.67 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 49.88% and a negative net margin of 278.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Canopy Growth

(Get Free Report

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.