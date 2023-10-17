Analysts Set OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Price Target at $13.65

Shares of OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.65.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OPAL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of OPAL Fuels from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $10.55 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of OPAL Fuels from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Shares of OPAL opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average is $7.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.54. OPAL Fuels has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $10.79.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $55.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.44 million. OPAL Fuels had a net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. Equities research analysts predict that OPAL Fuels will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in OPAL Fuels during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 748.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 12,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

